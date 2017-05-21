Toledo, Mandaue rout foes | SunStar

Toledo, Mandaue rout foes

Sunday, May 21, 2017
By
Rommel C. Manlosa

TOMMY Bubuli scattered 11 points and Jason Barcelo contributed nine as Toledo City erupted with 36 points in the fourth quarter to beat Badian, 87-68, at the close the elimination round of the South Division Bracket 3 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-cities/municipalities basketball tournament in Barba Sports Complex in Toledo City last Saturday.

On the other hand, Raul Jancork Cabahug scored 32 points to lead Mandaue City over Compostela, 104-80, for their fifth straight win.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on May 22, 2017.

