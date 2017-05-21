Toledo, Mandaue rout foes

TOMMY Bubuli scattered 11 points and Jason Barcelo contributed nine as Toledo City erupted with 36 points in the fourth quarter to beat Badian, 87-68, at the close the elimination round of the South Division Bracket 3 of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under Inter-cities/municipalities basketball tournament in Barba Sports Complex in Toledo City last Saturday.

On the other hand, Raul Jancork Cabahug scored 32 points to lead Mandaue City over Compostela, 104-80, for their fifth straight win.