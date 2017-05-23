Cebu, Kaya tonight

AFTER back-to-back heartbreaking draws, Global Cebu FC springs back to action tonight against Kaya FC Makati in the Philippines Football League (PFL) at its temporary home pitch, the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Global Cebu FC has had a rough time after conceding goals in stoppage time in both of its matches last week, which should have been victories instead of draws.

Global FC was up ahead 2-1 in its Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Asean Zone semi-finals with Home United FC last May 16 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. Croatian Home United FC striker Stipe Plazibat hit a header in the fifth minute to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Global Cebu FC conceded yet again another stoppage time goal against Stallion Laguna FC in the PFL. Matthew Nierras’ timely goal forced a 1-1 draw.

After drooping down to the third spot, Global Cebu FC hopes to move back up to second place with a win over Kaya FC Makati, which at second place after a 2-0 win over Davao Aguilas FC.