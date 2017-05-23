Quijano: Good things come to those who wait

IN my column last Sunday, I was hoping against hope that Milan Milando would finally find that the third time’s the charm, as the adage goes, and boom, were we right on the money!

Fighting on foreign territory and up against a formidable opponent, Milan (36-2, 13KOs) made short work of Japanese fighter Akira Yaegashi (25-6, 13 KOs) and knocked him down three times en route to a stoppage victory in the very first round.

THE FIGHT. Both fighters met at the center of the ring, probing with jabs.

The first meaningful exchange came at the two minute mark when both fighters traded left hooks.

Thirty seconds later, Milan would connect with his first hard punch- a clean left hook right on the button that knocked down Yaegashi.

The Japanese fighter took a knee and got up, seemingly looking fine but Milan was on him like President Duterte on your not-so-friendly neighborhood drug dealer.

A follow up flurry consisting of a four-punch combo yielded the fight’s second knockdown and this time around Milan could smell the fight was nearing an abbreviated ending.

Yaegashi showed some bravado by charging at Milan and exchanging with him but “ El Metodico” kept his composure and when the opening presented itself, speared the defending champion with a jab and a laser-like right straight.

Yaegashi fell down like he’d been bludgeoned with an axe and this time there would be no getting up and the ref called for the denouement of the fight with only fifteen seconds left on the first round.

And just like that, Milan Melindo is finally a world champion!

CHAMP. If there’s anybody at the ALA stable who really deserved a world title, it had to be Milan.

Carefully and expertly guided throughout his career, Milan matched the avuncular approach shown by his team by working hard, keeping in shape and leaving everything out on the ring, night in and night out.

You could say Milan was rarely in a bad fight as he went to war every single time. Like I averred to in my previous column, he came up short in his previous title attempts largely due to style issues.

With Yaegashi, he finally found an opponent tailor-made for his calculating, counter-punching approach.

Congrats Milan, you finally did it. Indeed, good things come to those who are willing to wait.

