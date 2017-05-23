SHS-AdC boys train in Japan

THE Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Boys Under-15 team has joined fellow Boys Under-15 Japanese players in a 10-day Summer Training Camp on May 23 to June 1 at the Gyousei International School in Chiba, Japan.

SHS-AdC, mentored by coach Norman Fegidero, is composed of Vincent Oronea, Aaron Choachuy, Niellson Villaver, Glenn Lopez, Pio Antiquina, Keith Fernandez, Hiroshi Iwanaga, Yoshiki Yamaguchi, Ryoichiro Eguchi, Christopher Osawa, Miguel Galang, Brian Osawa and Nathan Bajarias.

Three players from the team, however, will miss the training camp. Kiann Partosa couldn’t come because of a family emergency, Jacob Braun is currently with the Philippine National Boys Under-15 team that played a friendly in Indonesia last weekend, while Julian Cabatingan is with Forza in a tournament in Manila.

The SHS-AdC booters will undergo a series of trainings that will be highlighted by a pocket tournament.

This SHS-AdC Boys Under-15 team has had huge success recently, winning the Hyundai Cup 2017, finishing second place in the Aboitiz Football Cup and ending up at fourth place in the Pinas Cup 2016.