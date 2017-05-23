Tabal trains hard in Tuscany, gets set for Ottawa race

COMING off a productive training stint at the Tuscany Training Camp in Italy, the country’s top marathoner Mary Joy Tabal looks forward to be in tip-top shape come the 2017 ScotiaBank Ottawa Marathon on May 28 in Canada.

Tabal of Motor Ace Kawasaki Racing Team came from about a six-week long training in Italy, where she learned to develop her mental toughness and the scientific preparations before and after the race.

After training with the world’s elite runners, Tabal feels that she has enough in the tank for the Ottawa Marathon and aims to perform her best in the 21-kilometer race.

“My goal for Ottawa Marathon is to hopefully break my personal record in the 21K distance,” said Tabal, who holds a PR of 1 hour, 18 minutes and 44 seconds set in Japan last year.

The Ottawa Marathon was the same race where the Barangay Guba native suited up in the 42K race that qualified her to the 2016 Summer Games in Brazil This year, however, she will run a half-marathon aligned with her preparation for the 2017 Southeast Asian (Sea) Games in August.

“Being focused on my target, gaining confidence, believing in myself and having mental toughness. It starts with your mental toughness and everything will follow,” said Tabal on her mindset after camp.

Tabal said she wants to go back to Italy after the race in Canada before heading to the regional biennial sporting event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“I will be staying in Canada for two weeks after the race, but my training still continues. I’m hoping I can return to Italy to train after my Canada stint,” she said.