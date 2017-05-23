Tuburan springs!

TUBURAN proved to be battle-ready as they scored an overwhelming victory against the host team Balamban, 87-75, to close the elimination round of the 2017 Cebu Governor’s Cup 21-Under basketball tournament in Balamban Sports Complex Sunday night.

The loss could have been fatal for Balamban who was on the verge of elimination, if only Danao City had won its game.

Carmen (3-3), however, defeated Danao (3-3), 67-58, giving Balamban the solo second place finish with a 4-2 card behind Tuburan, who won all its six elimination round assignments.

Carmen’s win also fuelled Asturias who scored its first win in six games by beating Borbon, 84-75.

Balamban had a strong start as they opened the first quarter with John Albert Sacayan scoring 10 points to lead the home team to a 23-17 edge.

However, Balamban failed to sustain the momentum while Tuburan outscored the home team, 23-18, with Romeo Dizon scoring 10 of his 13 points in the second period.

Miguelito Jusay and Mike Parilla then towed the visiting squad to a 30-17 binge in the third period and Balamban failed to recover the rest of the way, as Tuburan formally won the Bracket N2 title.

Parilla capped his all-game-long performance by scoring nine more points in the final period while Sacayan tried to rally Balamban but his eight points in the last canto were not enough to ignite fire.

Meanwhile, Danao City held Carmen to just six points in the opening quarter but failed to sustain the hit scoring game as the latter answered with a 24-9 blast in the second period for a slim 30-29 lead.

Carmen then broke the 47-all deadlock at the end of the third quarter by outscoring Danao 20-11 in the final frame.

The cast for the quarterfinal round is now complete with the conclusion of the N2 elimination games.

Advancing from the North Division were Mandaue City (5-0), Tuburan (6-0), Bogo City (5-0) Consolacion (4-1) Balamban (5-1) and Bantayan (3-2) while Talisay City (4-1), Dalaguete (5-1), Toledo City (5-0), Minglanilla (4-1), Samboan (4-2) and Barili (3-2) made up the South Division line-up.

Here’s how they scored: Tuburan (87) - Parilla 29, Jusay 18, Dizon 13, Tagalog 9, Gonzaga 8, Sevilla 5, Chua 4, Oropino 1. Balamban (75) - Sacayan 22, Fernandez 16, Pormento 13, Zosobrado 6, Seblos 5, R. Sevilla 3, Tevez 2, Montecillo 2, Cortez 2, Codiñera 2, Timosa 2. Quarterscores: 17-23; 40-41; 70-58; 87-75.