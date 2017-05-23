Velarde conquers Cepca’s May play

ENGINEER John Velarde, the father of Lapu-Lapu City chess wizard Jerish John, stunned the rest of the field when he blitzed through a tough competition to win the May edition of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Monthly Group B tournament during the association’s beach outing last Sunday at the EGI Resort in Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

The older Velarde claimed the title after beating tough competition that included March qualifier Jun Kidlat in Round 4.

Velarde sacrificed a knight and a bishop on his way to checkmate Kidlat and went on to beat top female competitor KC Morala in Round 5 on his way to score 4.5 points after 5 rounds.

Velarde byed in the opening round then went to beat Manny Manzanares, and Naureen Bagano before his win over Kidlat and Morala.

Young pawnpusher Jave Mareck Peteros claimed the second place with 4 points (13 tie break points), Ruel Hortelano who also had 4 points (12.5), Percival Fiel who scored 4 points (11) finished fourth and Morala who had 3.5 points claimed fifth place.

Aside from the regular tournament, Cepca also inducted new members Gerry Dignos of Opascor and Willy Lozada, who is a computer engineer.