Aguelo to rely on luck vs. prospect

JOURNEYMAN Adones Aguelo will rely on luck and his heavy hands in an eight-rounder against fast-rising Mexican prospect Erick de Leon on Aug. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in LA.

“We are up against a very good opponent. He’s undefeated and young and is being groomed by Top Rank. For us, we hope to get lucky and score an upset. Adones, however, is very well prepared,” Aguelo’s coach Brix Flores told SunStar Cebu.

The 29-year-oldAguelo will have his third fight in the US after losing his two fights to Casey Ramos in 2015 and Miguel Marriaga in 2016. Aguelo is 28-15-2 with 19 knockouts, while de Leon is 16-0 with 10 knockouts.

“If there is a chance, we’ll surely go for the knockout,” said Flores.

Aguelo has won four of his last six fights, three by knockouts. His last appearance in the ring was a unanimous decision win over battle-scarred veteran Rex Olisa in Guihulngan.

Aguelo has been sparring with the most talented pugs at the Rex Wakee Salud Gym in Labangon. (EKA)