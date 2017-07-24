Carzano rules NCFP event

JOHNNY Carzano scored 6.5 points to win the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) Non-Masters tournament at the Knights Chess Café at the 3rd Level of Robinsons Galleria-Cebu last Sunday.

Carzano, who started at sixth place, defeated his first six opponents before earning a draw with Christian Pondoyo in the final round to secure the P3,000 cash prize.

Carzano defeated Havery de Mesa, Denster Abella, Aaron Resma, Regel Amacna, Armecito Lumbab and Justine Misa before the draw with Pondoyo to secure the championship.

John Lester Belano and Lemuel Montero shared the second and third places after scoring 6.0 points; Pondoyo, Joe Atillo and Franklin Caylan shared the fourth to sixth places with 5.5 points. Nine shared the seventh to 15th places after finishing with 5.0 points – Lumba, Richard Gohetia Sr., Alex Bayubay, Zilberstein Torres Christy Cabungcag, Sherwin Amad, Vicmil Pepito, Michael Lamb and Manny Manzanares.

A total of 82 players competed in the 2-day competition exclusive to players with National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) rating of 2,000 and below. (EKA)