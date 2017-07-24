Mendoza: Gilas going fine; I love angry Tony

THIS time, we went to the Jones Cup not to win but to train.

That is to say we regularly use the Jones Cup to train our national players for bigger bashes overseas.

Prestigious as the Jones Cup may seem, it still is a mere training ground not only for us but for many countries as well, each one of them having the same objective: The Taiwan event is a jumping board for bigger aims on the world stage.

Stray from that mantra and you don’t know your basketball radar.

The Gilas players of coach Chot Reyes in Taipei were but a merry mix of big potentials, shoo-ins for international play and, yes, some clowns.

But that’s all right, anytime.

You are building a team and you need all the ingredients aka a variety of talents in order to come up with a most palatable squad fit for global battles.

That’s why the Jones Cup has always been our favorite basketball destination: It provides the perfect arena to explore the depths of players ripe for the truly meaningful tournaments, such as the Fiba Asia Cup, Fiba Worlds and, yes, even the Olympics.

Thus, whether it’s the gold or silver, or bronze, or even nothing at all that we are going to end up with in Taipei, it doesn’t make much of a difference.

In whatever form the finish is (we placed fourth, by the way), doesn’t matter: A mere bonus.

Always, we go to the Jones Cup bidding to find the right array of players—the correct chemistry, that is—worthy of representing flag and country in worthier worldly wars.

So, Chot, just plod on. Stay focused. Your materials did well in Taipei. And should Blatche prove unavailable, fine. Like Douthit, he may have also seen better days.

