Reed eyes 3-peat in Cobra Ironman

AUSSIE Tim Reed will gun for a three-peat in Cebu when the 2017 Cobra Energy Drink Ironman 70.3 Philippines blasts off on Aug. 6 at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City.

Reed reigned in the previous two editions and is looking to extend that streak in the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90K bike and 21K run race, that will cover the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Cebu and Talisay.

One of Reed’s title challengers this year is his friend and fellow Aussie, Tim Van Berkel, who was sidelined last year after getting injured in a practice ride days before the actual race. A year before, Reed and Berkel had a neck-and-neck battle.

The rest of the men’s cast are also heavyweights on their own rights, led by 2014 Ironman 70.3 Cebu champion Brent McMahon, who’s eager to bounce back from a dismal sixth place finish last year.

Xterra World Champion Mauricio Mendez of Mexico will also be in town. At 20, Mendez became the youngest Xterra World Champion in 2016, having won it two years into his pro career.

The rest of the men’s field include Cameron Brown, Sam Betten, Callum Millward, Jakub Langhammer, Ryan Fisher, Eddie Rawles, Brad Williams and Johan Stofberg.

The women’s field, meanwhile, will have Dimity Lee-Duke, Anna Eberhardt, Amelia Watkinson, Kerry Mulholland, Kirra Seidel, Jacqueline Thisleton Gurutze Frades, Alise Selsmark, Monica Juhart and Filipina Kim Kilgroe.

Before the race, the triathletes get to test the bike route on a Bike Out this Sunday, which covers around 75K to 80K of the bike course.

The Bike Out, organized by Cebuano triathletes, starts at 6 a.m. at the Mactan Newntown Showroom. The pre-race event has been ongoing for five years now to help prepare the athletes for the big race.

“This is a free ride and no registration required. The Bike Out will not be a full road closure so all riders will have to take extra precaution during the entire ride,” TJ Mayol, one of the organizers, told SunStar Cebu yesterday. (RSC)