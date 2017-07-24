UC pins Cesafi hopes on new players

AFTER being denied twice, the University of Cebu is strengthening its lineup in its quest to regain glory in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school competition.

With defending champions and finals tormentor Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles on a rebuilding mode following the loss of four vital cogs this season, UC is upgrading its lineup in hopes of nailing down the elusive title.

The last time UC won the high championship was in 2008 with now Gilas Pilipinas cadet and Talk ‘N Text mainstay Roger Pogoy and Martin Pearce leading the charge.

The rebuilding and the coaching changes shook the Baby Webmasters until two years ago when coach Joevir Samonte took UC to the finals against the mighty SHS-AdC. Samonte again brought the Baby Webmasters to the finals last year but lost to the Magis Eagles.

This year, SHS-AdC will be playing without Errol Pastor, Travis Mantua, Jeremy Nacua and Phil Calumpang, players who in their bad days can still easily combine for at least 30 points.

But while UC lost Luigi Gabisan, Jason Abejo, Jumike Casera, Rovic Angco and the diminutive trio of Gelmart Umpad, Mardy Soco and Joseph Santome, UC acquired better equipped players during the pre-season.

Virlou Orquez and Allen Dave Peligrino proved to be worthy additions as they helped the UC Baby Webmasters win the Under Armour 3x3 Cebu and later on the national title.

And there are the prize finds from the recently-concluded Cebu Governor’s Cup – Miguelito Jusay of Tuburan, Louie Jay Señagan of Samboan and Mark Justine Nebril of champion Minglanilla.

UC only had three holdovers from last year’s team, John Bryle Cuyos, Yannick Enriquez and Kyle Ordeniza but the newbies will more than make up for the slack.

Paul Andrey Abenaza, a burly recruit from the St. Louis College Cebu, will provide muscle underneath and will be supported by Marc Danielle Delgado, Justin Mondares, Shawn Mhyx Nacua, Millineo Leo Rojas, Hanzel Tago-on and Dexter Villasan.

Aside from four-time championship SHS-AdC, standing in the way of the Baby Webmasters is the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers, who last won the title in 2011. Despite losing Jancork Cabahug due to the age limit, UV still has Joshua Yerro, Justine Jake Rosete, Beirn Laurente, Froiland Maglasan, Jearolan Omandac, Jhiey Paraldo, Roosvelt Jelianggao and Jim Paul Amistoso.

UV also added Gabriel Cometa, who played for the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers last year, Mike Parilla, who played for Tuburan in the Governor’s Cup, Khenji Abad from Tagolo-an, Misamis Oriental, Prince Jaspher Tano of Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur, Mar Leandro Actub of Kibawe Bukidnon, Robert Glenn Intrampas of Calape, Bohol and Jhun Will Tuba-on. (RCM)