2002 wins Game 1 of USC NABC finals series

SIXTH-SEED 2002 Lions continue its impressive run in Division 3 with a 94-83 victory over top seed 2008 Flyboys to take Game 1 of the best-of-three finals series of the University of San Carlos (USC) NABC Summer League 2 powered by Common Ground over the weekend at the USC North Campus Gym.

Enrico Llanto had another monstrous overall performance with 38 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks. Three other Lions were in double figure scoring–Joel Dinawanao had 13, Ahman Tagalog chipped in 12 and Joselito Ruiz added 11.

Nilton Otida led the Flyboys with 22 markers, eight boards, two steals and two blocks. John Cabellon added 17, Niño Tiu had 14 and Francois Negapatum came up with 12 points.

The lower seed 1993 Dragons also drew first blood with an 86-81 win over the No. 1 ranked 1994 Bulldogs in Division 1.

The Dragons, ranked No. 2, were carried offensively by Roy Jumao-as and Bong Eleazar with a combined 66 points.

Jumao-as exploded with 33 points along with 14 rebounds and three steals, while Eleazar scored 33 along with eight boards.

Sigmund Cabrera logged a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds along with two steals and two blocks to lead the Bulldogs. Lu added 25 points.

The 1997 Ronins were the only higher seeded squad that went home winners after taking Game 1 with a 96-79 beating of 2001 Lite Shipping. Kristian Tapic was scoring hot with 33 points along with three rebounds and six steals, while Jake Saturninas had a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Acelo Llenes III added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Yester Yulin logged a double-double of 10 points and 11 assists.

AJ San Juan led Lite Shipping with 24 points and 19 rebounds along with three steals and two blocks. Conrad Plando had 17, Lawrence Parrotina had 15 and Carlo Campos added 12. (EKA)