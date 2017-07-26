27 teams battle for supremacy in Shaabaa caging

A TOTAL of 27 teams will be vying for glory as the 22nd Sacred Heart-Ateneo Alumni Basketball Association (Shaabaa) Basketball tournament opens its doors on Sunday at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu Canduman Campus’ Magis Eagles Arena.

This is the biggest participation that the pioneering and longest running high school alumni basketball competition has gathered.

“Through the years, Shaabaa has evolved. And we are have consistently delivered exciting games since the beginning,” said director Regan King, who has been a member since the league was created 22 years ago.

Four teams will vie for the Division A title, 11 will play for Division B and 12 teams will challenge for the Division C title.

Division A champion Cebu Landmasters is looking for a repeat as they wage war against the tougher Harley Davidson, Gaisano Capital and the SHS-AdC Magis Eagles Team B, which is considered as the guest team.

Two three-peat achievers and double winner of the perpetual trophy Goldberry Suites had decided to slip to Division B, where the batch 2001 and below belong. Bayfront Hotel asked for a leave of absence along with Division B defending champions Batch 1997.

Division C champions Batch 2007 will have its hands full not just against the older batches but also the younger batches that include Batch 2015.

At the official launching yesterday at Cebu Country Club, SHS-AdC Alumni president Franco Soberano, along with Clement Gothong, Kevin Lim and Regan King, said they are very excited as well as the other team owners and representatives about a tougher and bigger season. (RCM)