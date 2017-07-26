Capitol sports body, CFS to hold tourney

THE Cebu Provincial Sports Commission, working hand-in-hand with the Cebu Football Association (CFA), will host a province-wide futsal tournament.

The Cebu Province Anniversary Futsal tournament will be on Aug. 19 and 20 at the Sec. Cerge Remonde Sports and Cultural Center in Poblacion, Argao.

The tournament features four divisions: Girls Under-15, Boys Under-15, Girls Under-18 and Mix Under-11.

The futsal tournament is part of the Grassroots Sports Development Program of Cebu Province and is in commemoration of its 448th founding anniversary.

The CPSC is inviting all clubs, schools and teams from Cebu Province. The tournament is free.

The tournament’s goal is to produce “a pool of young athletes who may be tapped to represent Cebu Province in relevant regional and national competitions.”

Deadline for registration is on Aug. 11. (EKA)