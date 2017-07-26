Cebu loses prized star to Manila

AFTER absorbing its worst finish in the Palarong Pambansa last summer, Region 7 receives another blow. One of Cebu’s prized tracksters, Samantha Gem Limos, will transfer to Brent International School in Taguig, Metro Manila.

Limos of University of Cebu (UC) is hailed as the fastest female sprinter in the Queen City of the South and won the Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy Championship.

Limos, an incoming Grade 9 student, has been an athlete to count on for Central Visayas region for the past two years. She won gold medals in the girls’ secondary 100-meter dash and 200m run in the 2016 Palarong Pambansa in Albay and bagged the 200m gold medal this year in Antique.

Coach Rio dela Cruz of Runrio, who scouted Limos and referred her to the track and field program of Brent International School, confirmed the transfer of the Cebuana sprinter.

“She’s young and has a lot of potential. Brent International School has given her a scholarship,” he said.

Mentor

Limos, the 100m bronze medalist in the 6th Children of Asia International Games in Russia, will be mentored by former track and field phenom Elma Muros-Posadas on her stint at the Brent International School.

The Metro Manila-based school will represent the National Capital Region (NCR) in the Palarong Pambansa and Batang Pinoy.

Sought for comment, UC sports coordinator Jessica Honoridez said that the athlete is a great loss to the track and field team, considering that she’s one of the schools’ top tracksters.

“She got an offer and asked for permission from the school together with her parents. On our part, we can’t hold her,” she said. “It’s hard to let the athlete go, especially for UC track and field coach Eldie Banzon. But we have to accept their decision. We wish her the best in her career.”

Region 7 absorbed its worst finish in the Palarong Pambansa this year after finishing at ninth place with 20 gold medals, 18 silver medals and 29 bronze medals. The Central Visayas region has been a constant fourth place finisher in the national sporting meet, except for 2015 when they dropped to sixth place. (RSC)