CEFL to feature amateur fighters

AMATEUR fighters take center stage in the latest show of Cebu Extreme Fight League (CEFL) next month.

The MMA and kickboxing event dubbed “Respect” is slated on Aug. 26 at the Yaw-Yan Headquarters at the 4th floor of Coast Pacific Downtown Center across University of Cebu-Main Campus on Sanciangko St.

“We had professional fights in the previous CEFL cards, but we will now focus on the up and coming amateur fighters because we want it to be a developmental league,” said CEFL organizer and Yaw-Yan Ardigma Cebu founder Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. “CEFL will be the starting ground for these warriors for the bigger stage, when they turn pro.”

The show features the classic MMA matchup of striker vs. grappler. Grappler Cipoz Guadez of Citi BJJ takes on striker Tonix Borres Jb Dream Fitness in a bantamweight fight. Guadez is making his MMA debut. He’s a Dumau gold medalist and just recently got his blue belt.

Borres, on the other hand, is more experienced with two fight under his belt. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over pro boxer Emmanuel Mogawa last month. He made his MMA debut in the last CEFL at the Cebu Coliseum in February, wherein he beat veteran Ervin Mosico by unanimous decision. (EKA)