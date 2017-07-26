CWBL returns with new partner

AFTER a year in limbo, the Countrywide Basketball League (CWBL) sees hope of launching the aspiring regional basketball tournament this year.

After network giant ABS-CBN withdrew its partnership with the league, everyone thought that was the end. But league founder Joe Lipa managed to tie up with Solar Sports for the TV coverage.

They will also be using other platforms like Facebook Live to bring the games closer to the fans.

“Aside from the TV coverage, we will also be using other social media platforms. That way, we can serve our audience wherever they may be,” Lipa told SunStar Cebu.

Lipa got assurance of participation from the two interested Cebu teams – Joe Soberano’s Cebu Landmasters and Michel Lhuillier’s ML Kwarta Padala teams.

“As of now, we already had four teams who have expressed their intention to join and I am on my way to talk with two other teams to complete our target to having at least six teams. Two teams will be coming from Cebu – Joe Soberano and Michel Lhuillier are going to play. The other two are Laguna and Lucena teams,” Lipa added. (RCM)