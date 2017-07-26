Donaire signs with Ringstar

FILIPINO star Nonito Donaire Jr. has a new promoter after signing with Richard Schaefer's Ringstar Sports.

"Exploring what is out there in the new landscape of boxing was unnerving and exciting at the same time," said Donaire Jr. in statement posted at the Boxing Scene website. "I have known Richard for many years and have always respected what he has been able to do for the fighters he promotes. At this point in my career, I want the biggest fights possible and Richard's track record to deliver them speaks for itself. The thought of the mega-fights against the likes of (Abner) Mares, (Leo) Santa Cruz, (Lee) Selby or Frampton gets my blood boiling. The next chapter of my career is starting now and I am excited to say that it is with Ringstar! I am grateful to my fans and team for their continued support!"

Donaire Jr. is currently training in Japan for a September ring return. He is getting quality sparring there in Tokyo with the likes of Ryo Akaho, who he has already sparred in the past.

"Nonito is one of the modern-day legends of our sport," said Schaefer, the former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. "One of these rare fighters who always delivers and always knows how to entertain! I am convinced that he will again become one of the pound for pound best fighters in the world. No doubt about it! I want to thank his wife and manager, Rachel Donaire as well for the trust she places in me. We can't wait to get going!"

After eight years under Top Rank, Donaire Jr. and Bob Arum agreed on a mutual split last March, with still a month left in his contract.

The 34-year-old Donaire Jr., a four-division world champion, is coming off a unanimous decision defeat in the hands of Jessie Magdaleno last November at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas. (EKA)