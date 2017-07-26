Ganoza pounds Rojo in big yellow event
CRIS Ganoza is looking for a much-needed confidence-booster with a victory over Garry Rojo in the main event of Big Yellow Promotions’ “Bakbakan Sa Sabang III” at the Sabang Gym on Aug. 5 in Danao City.
Ganoza is coming off the first loss of his career, a ninth-round knockout defeat in the hands of World Boxing Council (WBC) No. 19-ranked light flyweight Edward Heno in March. He needs a win to put his career back on track.
Christopher “Ping-Ping” Tepora, who recently joined Big Yellow Boxing Gym, has seen immense potential in the 22-year-old southpaw despite working with him for a short time.
“I believe he’s ready to fight for a regional title,” said Tepora. “Hopefully, he will get to fight for a regional title by the end of the year.”
Big Yellow Promotions and Boxing Gym team manager Seth Oliver Tio’s ultimate goal is to produce a world champion and Ganoza is their closest bet.
The 22-year-old Rojo is lately finding his groove after a dismal 1-8 start to his pro career. He has won six of his last eight bouts, in which he’s currently a winner of back-to-back fights.
Ganoza is 12-1 with six knockouts, while Royo is 7-10 with four knockouts.
Dennis Guibao, also from Big Yellow, makes his pro debut against Wilberto Rota (0-2).
Former World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia-Pacific super featherweight champion Rey Labao (27-9, 18 KOs) takes on experienced Ryan Quimbo (5-14-2) in a six-rounder.
Also in the card, hard-hitting Ken Jordan (4-1-1, 4 KOs) slugs it out with Anthony Galigao (5-9, 2 KOs), while April Joy Abne makes his first pro appearance against Roman Getalada (0-2). (EKA)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on July 26, 2017.
