Junior Blu Girls split 2 games in worlds

THE PHL Junior Blu Girls split their opening day games at the start of the 2017 WBSC junior women’s Softball World Championship in Clearwater, Florida, USA.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-backed Filipinas demolished Italy, 10-3, behind the heroics of Reese Guevarra, Mary Maguad, Czara Galapon, and Royevel Palma but lost to Chinese Taipei, 13-0, in their second game.

“The RP Junior Blu Girls’ win against Italy is a great way to ease into the tournament. They have been consistently displaying exceptional skills and performance these past months so I know they will deliver a more impressive showing in their next matches,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The Junior Blu Girls will still face Guatemala, Turkey, South Africa, and USA in Pool A and will be aiming for a top two finish to advance to the next round. (RCM)