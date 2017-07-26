Lexmark snaps SupportSave’s run in E-League

SYLVESTER Millevo scored 19 points, Bertvincel Santillan added 13 points, Vill Duero contributed 12 points, and Franco Cipriano grabbed 13 boards as the Lexmark Stallions snapped the 19-game winning streak of SupportSave Dragons. They won, 62-57, in the Elite Classic Division game of the 2017 CSCC E-Leagues held last Sunday at the City Sports Club-Cebu gym.

Lexmark held SupportSave to just six points in the opening quarter before building a 27-16 lead after the first two quarters.

The 11-point lead was the Stallions’ cushion when the Dragons started to claw back into the action.

In fact, they outscored Lexmark, 41-35, in the final half but it was not enough as SupportSave saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end.

The team had a 16-0 season in 2016, while they played with the Evo League last year. They have been promoted to the elite division this season.

The win improved Lexmark’s standings to 3-1, rendering Niño Belande’s 23 points and Justine Mier’s 11 points useless. SupportSave is now tied with its tormentors at third place.

Meanwhile, the Accenture Sharks had its best start and a 90-52 win over the winless SSI Warriors in the other Elite Classic game.

SSI parried some blows in the opening quarter and lagged by just four points, 21-25, after that.

However, the Warriors failed to sustain its momentum as Accenture accelerated in the next three quarters to complete a 38-point winning margin.

Ryan Llanos scored 18 points and Archie Batua and Junas Misa contributed 11 points each as Accenture soared to gain a share of the early leadership with a 3-0 win-loss card. Rex Alinson made 16 points and Dennis Poquita added 11 points for SSI’s third straight loss in as many games.

In the Evo League, Contact Solutions Flying Lemurs and The Results Spartans gained a share of the lead following their wins.

The Flying Lemurs beat Optum Knights 55-51 while the Spartans defeated Streamline Kangaroos 84-50 for their fourth straight win of the season, while Optum suffered its second loss in three games and Streamline is still winless after three tries. (RCM)