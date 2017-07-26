PSC to host regional table tennis tourney

AS part of its grassroots development program, the Philippines Sports Commission and the Philippine Sports Institute for the Visayas will be holding the 1st PSC Central Visayas Table Tennis Invitational Tournament this weekend, July 29 and 30, at the SM City Consolacion Cinema Lobby.

As what PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez envisioned for the athletes in the Visayas, this event is designed to support the quest of PSC and PSI to develop athletes for a higher level of competition.

Table tennis players from different local government units in Central Visayas are expected to join this competition, which will feature the U12 Boys and Girls and U17 Boys and Girls divisions.

There will be five events: the singles events for 12-Under Boys and 12-Under Girls and U-17 Boys and U-17 Girls, Team Open and Executives.

Cash prizes, trophies and medals will be awarded to the semifinalists and champions, with medals and cash prizes to be given to the top three teams.

Registration is free but slots are limited. Deadline of submission of entries will be on July 27. Contact Junji Berdon at 0933-336-9296, Bong Agravante at 0928-726-3010 or PSC-7’s Audie Marte at 254-7291. (RCM)