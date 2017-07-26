Team Black-Colina, Med Spa dominate
TEAM Black-Colina Salon and Med Spa clinched the back-to-back crown after posting a 58-50 victory over Team White in the championship game of the St. Louis College Cebu-Alumni Association Basketball League 2017 at the school’s gym in Mandaue City last Saturday.
The troika of Mark Sanchez, Rey Judilla and Enric Tampus combined for 52 points in the final game to lead the squad to its second consecutive title.
Team Black-Colina Salon and Med Spa took the lead early in the first canto and never looked back until the final buzzer.
Team Black showed dominance in the annual tournament as they went unblemished after six games in the elimination round before routing Team Purple in the semis to advance to the championship game.
The basketball tournament was participated in by seven teams and all players were alumni from St. Louis College. (RSC)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on July 26, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!