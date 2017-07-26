Team Black-Colina, Med Spa dominate

TEAM Black-Colina Salon and Med Spa clinched the back-to-back crown after posting a 58-50 victory over Team White in the championship game of the St. Louis College Cebu-Alumni Association Basketball League 2017 at the school’s gym in Mandaue City last Saturday.

The troika of Mark Sanchez, Rey Judilla and Enric Tampus combined for 52 points in the final game to lead the squad to its second consecutive title.

Team Black-Colina Salon and Med Spa took the lead early in the first canto and never looked back until the final buzzer.

Team Black showed dominance in the annual tournament as they went unblemished after six games in the elimination round before routing Team Purple in the semis to advance to the championship game.

The basketball tournament was participated in by seven teams and all players were alumni from St. Louis College. (RSC)