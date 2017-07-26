Tigers beat Rams

THE Tigers clawed Rams, 57-53, to stay unbeaten after the third week of the Elite Basketball Club-Cebu Season 9 at the Visayan Glass Gym in Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Armando de Jesus put up 19 points to lead the Tigers on its third win in as many games that put them on top of the standing tied with the Bulldogs, who had a 65-59 victory over the Cheetahs.

Rams, meanwhile, dropped to eighth place with a 1-2 win-lose slate.

In the other game, the Lions nipped the Jaguars, 63-60. Clint Caritan and Jules Asignar carried the winning team with 16 and 15 points, respectively. (RSC)