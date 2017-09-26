Anfone lifts Aspa over Princess in final | SunStar

Anfone lifts Aspa over Princess in final

Tuesday, September 26, 2017

VERNON Anfone hit two crucial free throws in the dying seconds to lead Aspa, 97-95, over Princess in the finals of the City Hoops Basketball League Talisay last Sunday night at the Vista Grande Gym in Talisay City.

Anfone was fouled in the last few seconds of the match and he sank both his free throws to give Aspa the win.

Anfone finished with 30 points and earned MVP honors, while Carl Valencia added 21.

Former University of San Carlos (USC) star Enrico Llanto scored 29 points for Princess, while Michael Cantonao, also a former USC standout added 16. (EKA)

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on September 26, 2017.

