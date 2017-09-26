Anfone lifts Aspa over Princess in final
VERNON Anfone hit two crucial free throws in the dying seconds to lead Aspa, 97-95, over Princess in the finals of the City Hoops Basketball League Talisay last Sunday night at the Vista Grande Gym in Talisay City.
Anfone was fouled in the last few seconds of the match and he sank both his free throws to give Aspa the win.
Anfone finished with 30 points and earned MVP honors, while Carl Valencia added 21.
Former University of San Carlos (USC) star Enrico Llanto scored 29 points for Princess, while Michael Cantonao, also a former USC standout added 16. (EKA)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on September 26, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!