Cebu City officers check foes' advances

THE Cebu City Police Office Headquarters took home the champion’s trophy in the CCPO Chess Tournament last Sunday at the Knight Attack Chess Café at the 3rd Level of the Robinsons Galleria-Cebu.

The team is made up of Board 1 player SPO4 Ruel Hortelano, a member of the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca), Board 2 player SPO4 Antonio Barade, Board 3 player PO1 Alexander Zapanta and alternate player PO2 Elmer Mosqueda.

They won the P5,000 champion’s prize.

Police Station 7--made up of SPO2 Miguel Enriquez, PO1 Rodel Generoso and PO1 Dennison Alcontin--finished second and won the P3,000 cash prize.

Station 2 Fuente/Abellana Police Station, composed of PO2 Elmer Degoro, PO1 Edmond Rizarri, Eugene Empic and PO1 Fred Torrejos, (Alternate) wound up at third place and went home with the P1,500 cash prize. (RCM)