Panthers beat Sharks in final

THE Panthers won their fourth championship after beating the Sharks, 81-72, in the Elite Basketball Club Cebu Season 9 last Friday night at the Visayan Glass basketball gym in Guadalupe.

Rorie Pasie led the Panthers with 18 points and took the Finals MVP plum. The Panthers also had four other players in double digits in former MVPs Mark Panerio and Neil Buot, who had 13 each. Prince Panes finished with 11 and James Ty had 10.

Prince Malana led the Sharks with 13 points, Niño Tidoy added 12, Sean Povadora chipped in 11 and Leslee Cannen had 10 points.

The Wolves’ Carl Edpan was named the Season MVP and also got the Scoring Champion plum of the tournament.

The Tigers’ James Cabilino was named Three-point King, the Sharks’ Fritcy Cabitino took Defensive Player of the Season honors and the Lions’ Clint Caritan got the Sportsmanship Award.

Edpan, Panerio, the Sharks’ John Cabahug, the Lions’ Jon Chua and the Tigers’ Armando de Jesus were named into the All Elite Team.

The Panthers’ Jundy Dimitiman and Kyle Co, Cabitino, the Tigers’ Michael Duran and the Stallions’ Al Ray Ubod were named into the All Defensive Team. (EKA)