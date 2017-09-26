Pink October stages 11th run

THE 11th edition of Pink October Run will be staged on Oct. 15 at the Terraces, Ayala Center Cebu to spread awareness on breast cancer.

The Pink Run is one of the activities for the Pink October Month and in the last decade, it has become a key instrument in spreading the word about breast cancer.

Head organizer Dr. Peter Mancao said for the past 10 years, there has been a significant rise in the level of awareness about breast cancer.

“We see that the people are now more aware. We do this in our own little way to spread the word that if patients are diagnosed early, there’s a higher rate of survival,” said Mancao during the press conference yesterday.

Mancao said that as a celebration of the run’s 11th year, they will be giving out pink medals to all the finishers in the 12-kilometer, 6K and 3K events.

The 12K, 6K and 3K will have the men’s and open’s divisions and also the doctors’ divisions.

“In the past editions, there was a doctors’ division but only in the 6K. We have expanded the distances to encourage the doctors to do what they preach, which is the healthy lifestyle,” said Mancao.

Mancao was joined by Dr. Jess Annette Libron, Atty. Bernz Amago, Mary Anne Solomon of I Can Serve Foundation, Dr. Ron Del Mar, Maricel Borromeo-Amores, Dr. Steve Glicerio Rama and race director Joel Baring.

“This is our awareness activity and we’re happy that we’re seeing the fruits of our labor for the past years,” said Del Mar.

On race day, the 2017 Binibining Cebu candidates will grace the event to show support for the event’s advocacy.

The fun run is organized by Philippine College of Surgeons—Cebu Eastern Visayas Chapter and the Philippine Society of General Surgeons-Cebu Eastern Visayas Chapter.

Registration fee for every category is at P500. Entry forms are available at the Think Pink Desk, Active Zone Ayala Center Cebu. (RSC)