UV faces rival SWU in crucial match

LEAGUE leader University of the Visayas Green Lancers are shooting for an important win that would assure them of the twice-to-beat incentive when they face the resurgent Southwestern University Cobras in the semifinal round as the 2017 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) college division resumes tonight in the Cebu Coliseum.

Before the UV vs. SWU match, the embattled University of Cebu Webmasters will try to get a step closer to the semifinal round as they try to regain composure following a frustrating loss last Sunday to University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars. UC will face the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CITU) Wildcats in the 5:15 p.m. game.

The well-rested Green Lancers (8-1) will try to keep the lead before facing the Jaguars on Thursday in a game that will determine who’s going to get the No. 1 position when the Cesafi college competition enters the semifinal round next month.

But SWU is no longer the same soft team it was in the first round of elimination.

The Cobras have risen and rediscovered their winning touch, and will get the chance to sneak into the semis if they sweep their remaining games, including tonight’s match.

With a 4-6 card, the Cobras’ chance to advance to the next round is to win their last two assignments and pray UC loses all its remaining games.

But beating UV will be a daunting task for the Cobras.

The Green Lancers are on an eight-game winning streak and also own the biggest winning margin in the competition with 16 points. UV also ranks second in scoring and defense, scoring an average of 83.0 points per game while limiting the opponents to only 67.0 points in nine games.

SWU, on the other hand, is fifth in scoring (72.0) and third in defense (69.0).

UC (5-5) meanwhile is in danger of losing the chance to make the semis, but a win over CITU (1-9) could revitalize the Webmasters’ chances to make the top 4. (RCM)