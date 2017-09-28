Salomon X-Trail attracts 200 off-road runners

TRAIL runners and outdoor enthusiasts will have a few more days to register for the Salomon X-Trail Pilipinas 2017, which is set on Oct. 15 at the Foressa Trails in Cansomoroy, Balamban, Cebu.

The trail run organized by Primer Group of Companies has raked in about 200 participants as of yesterday. The registration is open only until Oct. 8.

The run, which will cover 21-kilometer and 11K categories, is limited only to 300 participants.

Leslee Morales of Primer Group of Companies said that they will shell out Salomon items and cash prizes for the winning runners.

To know more about the route and what to expect in the race, the organizers encourage all the participants to join the race briefing on Oct. 11 at the Cube Wing SM Seaside City.

The trail run is one of the activities offered during the opening day of AboitizLand's Foressa Trails.

Aside from the fun run, there's the MTB Trail Ride hosted by MotorAce Kawasaki Racing Team. The trail ride will cover a 17K course. (RSC)