Tour de Cebu to visit Bohol

VINTAGE car enthusiasts will explore the wonders of Bohol when the fourth edition of Tour de Cebu hits the roads on Oct. 20 to 22.

The three-day event organized by the Performance and Classics Enthusiasts of Cebu (Pace) and Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC) has drawn about 50 riders for the 1,000K ride this year.

“I’m proud of how this event continues to grow. From 2014, we only had 17 participants, the next year drew 25, while last year we had 32. This year, the event has close to 50 participants,” said Pace Chairman Michael Lhuillier in a press conference at the Montebello Villa Hotel yesterday.

Also present in the presser were Pace members Kenneth Cobonpue and Jay Aldeguer, and race director Pepon Marave.

Aldeguer said that promoting the country’s tourism is also one of the goals of this ride.

“This year, from what I hear, the tourism council is ready to announce the rehabilitation of four churches in Bohol that were affected by the earthquake in 2013. We will be passing by some some of those churches,” he said.

Marave said the route will cover all the towns in Bohol. To complete the 1,000K distance in three days, the participants will drive about 300K every day.

“We have checked the route. Bohol is indeed a wonderful island, the people are very hospitable, and the roads are in good condition. As a driver, I always find so much joy driving around the island. I’m excited for all the participants this year,” said Marave.

Marave clarified that this event is not a speed race; the winner will be determined depending on the driver’s points. The key is precision and reaching the destination in the designated amount of time.

“If you come early you will be penalized, if you come late you will also be penalized. However, there’s more penalty if you come early because it means you’re speeding. The rider with the lowest penalty score will be declared champion,” he said.

The race is open to sports cars manufactured in 1972 or earlier. There will be limited slots for cars 1973 to 1978 under the Sportsman Class, subject to approval.

Last year, Marty Aguilar won the event, driving a 1967 Toyota S800.

The riders will leave Cebu on Oct. 20 and will proceed to the official flag-off at the Tubigon Port. The ride will wrap up on Oct. 22 at the Montebello Villa Hotel. (RSC)