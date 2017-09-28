Winless UC, USPF hope to end slump

AFTER a rough start in the collegiate division of the 2017 Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. football tournament, last season’s runner-up and perennial favorite University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and former champion University of Cebu (UC) will be gunning for their first win this year.

USPF will take on second ranked University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the second match at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) at 3 p.m., while UC will face the resurgent University of the Visayas (UV) at 1 p.m.

The first two matches were tough for USPF, which is a talented squad under the tutelage of Eleazar Toledo.

USPF’s first match ended in a 2-2 draw with UC and the former runner-up seemed headed for a first win as it looked very impressive in its second match against defending champion University of San Carlos. USPF defended well but conceded a 61st minute goal by Yves Caballero, who came off the bench.

USPF had a chance to equalize or possibly win the match but somehow they just couldn’t hit the target.

UC, on the other hand, is coming off a 1-1 draw with USJ-R last Sunday. UC, mentored by Glen Ramos, has faced UV already once and settled with a 3-3 draw.

USC is currently at the top of the table with six points, followed by USJ-R with five points. UV and UC both have three points and are only separated on goal difference for the third and fourth places respectively. USPF is at the bottom with a point. (EKA)