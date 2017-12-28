Limpag: A (useless) DepEd seminar

WHEN I posted a link about my latest column regarding a seemingly useless DepEd seminar for Cviraa athletes, a kababayan who operates a school down south posted his sentiments that--if these also hold true for the Cebu seminar--would confirm my suspicion.

The ongoing seminar, a requirement for coaches in the Cviraa, has a twin down south and it has left a bitter taste in the mouths of coaches.

You see, some suspect that the Cviraa seminar is but a tool for DepEd teachers to take over the hard-earned spots for coaches in the regional meet, for brownie points. Since it’s a requirement for coaches to be able to join the Cviraa, what happens now to the coaches whose schools refuse to pay the P3,500 seminar fee? Jose Orlando Hormigos wrote that they also had two must-attend seminars last year for coaches in their regional meet and not only were these useless, attending was a waste of funds since it focused on the basics, one that is not needed by coaches going into the regional meet.

“Buti yung mga taga public schools, charge ang fee sa government funds but for private schools, it was charged to our funds. Funny considering about half of the team come from the private schools...And here’s the thing, the content of the seminar is so basic. If only last year’s certificate will suffice...

But it’s not. You have to attend...And if you will check the sports fund, there’s a huge chunk for trainings and seminar...And it’s required or they wll replace the coach with one of their own, like the wife of one of their coaches. Pathetic,” he wrote.

And that basically sums up the sentiment of some regarding the ongoing DepEd seminar. Yes, public school coaches get to join for free, but that doesn’t mean the seminar is free as DepEd Region 7 is spending P3,500 per coach. Again, how many coaches are there in the Cviraa? 1,000? Surely DepEd 7 can use the money for more essentials things in the Cviraa? Like the support it will lose from Cebu City because Joy Young is pissed at how the regional director behaved in the 2017 Palaro? Coaches, you see, have to go along with the flow when it comes to DepEd meets, lest they earn the ire of officials. But if they lose their spots, that’s when they’ll start opening their mouths. So, I guess we’ll have to play a waiting game regarding the results of the ongoing seminar for next year’s Cviraa.