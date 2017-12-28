Rider Omega Pro squad perpares for a busy 2018 season

THE Rider Omega Triathlon Team are not resting on their laurels after a productive 2017 triathlon season.

On the first quarter of 2018, the Cebu-based commercial team will be back in again in action to defend the Team Challenge crown in the Bike King Tri Leg 1 in Subic Bay on Feb. 25.

Omega’s team manager Tonyson Luther Lee said that the triathletes are still training in the off season to prepare for the races next year.

For its first race in 2018, Omega Pro will be represented by 20 triathletes for the standard race, which features 1.5-kilometer swim, 40K bike and 10K run race.

The team will have Banjo Norte, Jorry Ycong, Brian Borling, Joland Olmilla Welmar Saavedra, Vic Montebon, Chris Capistrano, Johnny Ferniz, Andrew Kim Remolino, Alton Amor, Franz Baguio, Frederick Castañeda, Tonyson Lee and Paul Jake Castillo in the men’s division.

Representing the women’s division are Marivic Tan, Maria Hodges, Cianyl Jamae Gonzales, Stephanie Tan, June Marq Ocana and Lorna Amor.

The Rider Omega Tri Team ended the year on a winning note after bagging the overall Team Challenge crown in the third leg of 2017 LaNorte Man Triathlon in Sultan Naga Dimaporo, Lanao del Norte about two weeks ago. (RSC)