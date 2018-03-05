CCC, Alta Vista win PAL seniors title

TWO Cebu teams are going home with the titles in the Seniors Division of the PAL Interclub in Bacolod City.

Cebu Country Club (CCC) won the Founders Division after surviving a challenge from Negros Oriental Golf and Country Club, while Alta Vista Golf and Country Club erased a one-point lead to win the Aviators Division Villamor Airbase.

CCC scored 136 points in the final round to finish with 542, 14 points ahead of NOGC. Koichi Horii and Edito Tirol had 47 points, while Kim Kwang Seok scored 42 in the final round. NOGCC settled for second with 528, beating Orchard via countback.

On the other hand, AVGCC completed its comeback in the Aviator Division after scoring 123 points in the final round to finish with 481, eight ahead of third-round leader Villamor. Ramon Sebastian scored 44 points, Razy Razon had 42 and Masahisa Kawakami scored 38 points for their second straight win in the Aviator Division.

Meanwhile, Canlubang captured its 10th Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub title in 12 years Sunday and offered it to a team member who passed away last December.

“This is for Mike,” said Canlubang captain Luigi Yulo, referring to Miguel Preysler, a former national player based in Spain.

After a forgettable performance last year in Davao, Preysler vowed to return, but nine months following his return to Spain, he died of stomach cancer.

“We didn’t know about his condition, but it was uncharacteristic of him to play badly,” said Yulo, referring to the 37 points Presyler made in the first round at Mt. Apo. (ML with PR)