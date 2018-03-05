Favorites advance to semis
TWO Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) teams, St. Theresa’s College (STC) and University of San Carlos (USC) A are off to the semifinals of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) Women’s Futsal Tournament yesterday at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym.
USC A topped Bracket A after edging out SHS-AdC A on goal difference. USC A is at +17, while SHS-AdC is a +7. USC A and SHSAdC A both finished with nine points from three wins and a loss.
USC A takes on STC, while SHS-AdC A and SHS-AdC B face off in the semifinals on March 11 still at the USC Gym.
SHS-AdC A had a chance to become the top seed but it only won against USC A, 4-3, in the day’s final match.
Yoo Jin Kim scored the opening goal in the 11th minute, followed by a goal by Levie Chan in the 12th and another by Mae Avenido in the 13th minute. Alyssa Monteclaro also scored for USC A in the same minute to make it 3-1. Chan answered with a goal in the 14th minute for a brace.
Monteclaro scored a brace in the 19th minute, while Pia King added another in the 34th minute. (EKA)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on March 05, 2018.
