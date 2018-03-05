Rivals Erco, Leylam in Aboitiz Cup semifinals

DEFENDING champion Leylam FC, last year’s runner-up ERCO FC and Rising Sun are off to the semifinals of the Men’s Open division of the 19th Aboitiz Football Cup.

Leylam FC easily beat Don Bosco FC (DBFC), 6-1, in the quarterfinals yesterday at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). Pinto Kabulo hit the back of the net in just the fifth minute and Famous Ene Azibataram scored in the 31st minute for a 2-0 lead by Leylam FC at halftime.

Leylam FC continued where it left off in the first 45 minutes of the match with another goal in the 60th by Baris Tasci.

Marius Kore hit the first of his two goals in the 84th minute. It was answered with a goal by Anthony Arizabal in the 85th , before Kore retaliated with his second a minute later.

Michael Pacite finally placed the icing on the cake with a goal in the 90th minute.

Meanwhile, ERCO FC had a much more competitive match against University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) with Glen Thomas Ramos scoring the clincher in the 29th minute.

Rising Sun, on the other hand, won against Avengers FC, 3-0.

Imran Hassan gave Rising Sun an early lead with a 13th minute goal. But he was sent off 15 minutes later along with Avengers FC defender Jose Blanco after both of them were slapped with a red card for a scuffle. Hassan will miss his next two matches because of a suspension.

Allen Antigua scored Rising Sun’s second goal in the 64th minute and Yushi Yamamoto also hit the back of the net five minutes later.