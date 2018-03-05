Sultan ready to face Ancajas

THOUGH the contract hasn’t been sealed yet, ALA fighter Jonas “Zorro” Sultan is preparing for a rare title shot against Jerwin “Pretty” Ancajas, saying Ancajas is a fighter he can take on.

If the deal is finalized, Sultan will be taking on IBF Super flyweight champion Ancajas as his mandatory challenger in April or May. This early, ALA Promotions president Michael Aldeguer, the handler of Sultan, is negotiating with international match maker Sean Gibbons for the fight, which will be the first time in 93 years that two Filipinos will face off for a world title.

Bob Arum has also reportedly said he plans to have the Ancajas-Sultan fight replace the planned Manny Pacquiao vs. Mike Alvarado bout as the undercard in Jeff Horn’s title defense against Terrence Crawford.

Pacquiao turned down the fight as the eight-division world champion was insulted at being made to fight in an undercard.

Sultan said that Aldeguer has already told him to start preparing for a possible clash with Ancajas.

“Nagpakondisyon lang gyud ko para anytime nga ma-finalize ang away, ready ko. Trained hard lang gyud,” said Sultan, who has a 14-3, 9KOs record.

Sultan said they have also studied the style of Ancajas, saying the champion is a good fighter but he thinks he has a chance to beat him. (ESL)