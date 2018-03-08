Abella ready to defend Awum title

DEFENDING champion Lizane Abella of Spectrum Runners Club is all set for the 2018 All Women UltraMarathon, which starts and end at the Cebu Provincial Capitol this weekend.

Awum, now on its seventh edition, is a 50-kilometer run exclusive for female runners. Abella of Minglanilla, Cebu finished the 50K race last year in 4 hours, 30 minutes and 32 seconds.

Before this year’s Awum, Abella already won two 42K major races—the Cebu City Marathon and the 7-Eleven Run Series Philippines.

“Abella balances her time in work and training. She’s been doing well and right now she’s already tapered,” Spectrum Runners president Gerry Mayo told SunStar Cebu yesterday.

“She had a lot of long runs. According to his coach, Jieter Bada, those were part of her endurance runs and training,” added Mayo. (RSC)