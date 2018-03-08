Bogo looks to restore former boxing glory

THE move to revive the popularity of boxing in Bogo City, northern part of Cebu, has begun with the upcoming fight dubbed as For Honor and Pride on April 7 at the Sports and Cultural Center.

Cebuano Joe Marie “Jaw Breaker” Noynay will headline the event as he defends his World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific Youth junior lightweight strap against Mexican Hector Garcia.

The 22-year-old Noynay, who hails from Bogo City, will have his homecoming and first title defense after capturing the WBO Asia Pacific Youth junior lightweight title over Pan Jinxiang of China last December. Noynay also bagged the vacant WBC ABCO Silver super featherweight title.

Noynay, who sports a record of 13-2-1,4KOs, will trade leathers with Garcia (12-6-1, 7KOs) from Tijuana, Mexico in a 10-rounder bout under the Elorde International Promotions.

“We venture in this boxing event with the hope to revive the popularity of boxing in Bogo City. Just like the days of Elorde,” said former Bogo City Mayor Junie Martinez on a press conference yesterday.

Martinez said that this boxing bout supported by the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) and Cebu Provincial Government would be the first in Bogo City after about 10 years.

“This is our start in organizing. If breakeven (in expense) we might have more boxing events to come in Bogo City. The budget for this bout is more than P1 million,” said Martinez.

CPSC executive director Atty. Ramil Abing said that when they received a call from Martinez about this boxing event they immediately agreed, knowing that it will promote sports to the youth in the provincial side.

“They will include in the lineup the grassroots boxers. One of our goal in CPSC is to provide grassroots athletes the outlet and competition,” said Abing.

Bogo City Councilor Noel Seno, also the chairman of Bogo City sports commission, invites all the people for the northern side and the Bogo City residents to witness the title defense of hometown bet Noynay.

“Right now, some of the undercard fights are not yet final. We’re going to add fighters, we aim to get nine undercard fights,” said matchmaker Willy Flores.

In the fight card are Cris Alfante of Zamboanga versus Renoel Pael of Cebu City; Cris Paulino of Antipolo, Rizal against Jason Tinampay of Bohol; and Ricardo Sueno of Bacolod City faces Rodas Llibres of Cebu City.

Ronel Sumalpong trades leather with Justin Darap of Mandaue City; Alvin Medura of Zamboanga battles Lubert Bayo of Mandaue City; and Machieka Pareno of General Santos City slugs it out with Jean De Paz.

The entrance fee for the boxing bout is at P100 for general admission, P200 for lower box and P500 for ringside. (RSC)