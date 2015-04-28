DAVAO. From left, Presidential Adviser on sports Dennis Uy, representing the private sector; Cabinet Secretary Leoncio "Jun" Evasco, Jr., national government representative; Barcelona Olympics bronze medalist Roel Velasco, a coaches' representative; and Rio Olympics weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz, athletes' representative; lead the mass oath of support to the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) during its grand launching that was attended by some 2,000 stakeholders at the PhilSports Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City Monday. (Davao Sportswriters Association Photo)