40 local restos, food biz to join Kaandabaw

THERE are 40 restaurants and food establishments that had registered for the Kaandabaw, a monthly food fair that will start on October 13 to 15, 2017.

The food fair will be staged after the success of the Kaondayawan food festival during the Kadayawan season.

In an earlier interview with Kat Dalisay, founder of Manic Nightnings Production (MNP), she said as the sales of the tenants during the Kaondayawan was reported to be good, MNP together with the Davao City Government is bound to conduct another food festival in Palma Gil St., the same location as in Kaondayawan. This time it will be called Kaandabaw.

As of Thursday, September 28, Dalisay said in a text message to SunStar Davao that 40 had confirmed their participation in the event and a lot more are still signifying interest and had been inquiring.

As per the venue location plan that MNP uploaded in their Facebook page, there are about 70 spaces available which will all be located at the stretch of Palma Gil St., fronting Pasalubong Center and the side gate of People’s Park.

The road will be closed from 3 p.m. to 12 midnight for three days.

Dalisay said they target a daily foot traffic of about 100,000 to 200,000. Starting October, this food festival will be done monthly.

“At least 70 tenants will be invited, whether big establishments or not, or those that are just starting up primarily to sell food and to showcase the taste and their skills,” said Dalisay in an earlier interview.

It was earlier reported that on Fridays, the venue would be transformed into an acoustic district showcasing the talents of Davao-based acoustic bands and artists. On Saturdays, different house music will be played and it will be called Flex and Bass.

A more versatile musicality will be available on Sundays as the venue will be open to different musicians or artists regardless of musical genre.