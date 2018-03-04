Laysa's: Banking on the Davao City's nightlife

ONE of the tourism components in Davao City that makes it popular among the young tourists and Dabawenyos alike is its nightlife. Most drinkers and bars follow the liquor ban ordinance which pretty much makes the nightlife in Davao City peaceful but still fun.

The college students and young professionals in Davao City frequent a certain ihaw-ihaw and inuman place called Laysa’s BBQ Grill, located along Bonifacio St. It started out in September 2015 by Alyssa Marie T. Mangahas and her boyfriend who also put up an internet café on the upper area of the restaurant.

Mangahas said they found the old house along the street that is for rent and they decided to take it and renovate to transform into an ihaw-ihaw restaurant they picture out in mind. Their family used to own the Flyover Ihaw-ihaw place which made Alyssa exposed already to the nature of the business even when she was younger.

The renovation of the entire place cost them about P900,000 as they have gradually expanded the inner portion of the restaurant through time. Most of their customers are also the same crowd who used to frequent Sales Tekanplor Bar when it was still around.

“I think it is easier to handle the customers here when they are drunk because most are just coming from the same crowd, everyone knows everyone here,” said Mangahas who added fortunately they have yet to have encountered serious fights between drunk individuals in their restaurant. In their nearly three years of operating the business, their day to day operations had been very peaceful.

When Sales Tekanplor Bar decided to close down, some of their band performers also started to visit and perform at Laysa’s BBQ Grill when some of Alyssa’s friends suggested they do an open mic singing in the resto.

Up to this day, open mic singers and band performers entertain the guests who, on the other hand, satisfy themselves of their grilled chicken, chicken liver, isol, chicken legs, gizzard, and a bucket or two of beer. They also have garlic chicken, sisig squid, lumpia, and pancit among many others.

In the previous months, Laysa’s BBQ Grill had not only provided good food and drinks to their customers. It also launched different gimmicks that were sure to captivate primarily their loyal customers. One of these is their “Back to 90s-00s Acoustic Session” which was done in December 9, 2017. Different bands performed different 90s and 00s songs that sure invited nostalgia in the restaurant.

Opening up a business where everyone who comes knows everyone is going way beyond just the business side. Instead, it is also cultivating friendship and strengthening bond more than any other businesses. It’s more than providing good food and drinks but as well as great company with friends.

Mangahas said they are welcome for reservations for specific events. They can be reached through 0998-596-5540.