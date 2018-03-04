Qatari firm eyes homegrown choco

A QATARI company plans to export MS3 Agriventures chocolates to Qatar, after discovering the “superior quality” of these chocolates compared to what they have in Qatar.

Just last month, an article published on SunStar Davao told the story of MS3 Agriventures Company Halal chocolates made from their very own cacao tablea.

They have 50 percent, 65 percent, and 75 percent variables. Their 50 percent was given the name Bonchoc short for “Bean of Nature Chocolate.”

The owner of the Qatari company New Methods Services WLL Company already had a share of 20 percent from MS3 Agriventures Company. With this share, New Methods targets to help with the development of chocolate-making and other Halal products from cacao.

It was also part of their agreement that New Methods will be the sole distributor of MS3 in Qatar. Just last week, MS3 Agriventures CEO and managing director Neil “Abdul Kareem” Q. Santillan said a few product samples were bought to Qatar such as cacao powder, cacao nibs, cacao tablet, cacao tea, and their new chocolate products.

“When they tried it, they discovered that the quality of our products is superior compared to other products in Qatar. They liked the quality of our chocolates. So they would help with the production in the Philippines as well as to push that our chocolates would be able to penetrate their market,” Santillan said.

Currently, MS3 Agriventures is completing the appropriate export requirements to be able to finally sell their chocolates in Qatar through New Methods.

Aside from that, Santillan said their participation at international exhibits in Malaysia and Qatar had gained interest from businessmen of different nationalities. Now, companies from New Zeland, Finland, France, and Malaysia had also expressed interest in bringing MS3 chocolates to their respective countries.

Compared to other chocolates made in the Philippines that these businessmen had tasted, MS3 chocolates were told to have stood out.

With the increasing interest of their product, Santillan said they are currently posed with challenges on production capacities. As they are still a start-up company, they are still producing an average of about 380 chocolate bars per day.

However, they are very glad and made confident of the feedback given by the other businessmen who had tasted their product although it is not yet immediately available to export.

Now, they focus more on making chocolates over their raw cacao products.

“We saw that the raw products are not as marketable so we decided to develop other products. So we came up with these value-adding dark chocolates. We know that chocolates are fast-selling because it is ready to eat. The coffee shops can also use this as ingredient to their products,” Santillan said in an earlier interview.

Their plant is located at Purok 4, Barangay San Isidro, Bunawan, Davao City.

He said they are continuously looking for business partners to help expand their operations. Hopefully, when they are able to acquire machineries with bigger capacities, they would be able to produce products triple the volume than what they produce now.