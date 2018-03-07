Blugre Coffee in Davao to accept bitcoin soon

HOMEGROWN business Blugre Coffee has announced that all its branches in Davao City will soon accept bitcoin as mode of remittance transactions this month.

After the cryptocurrency or bitcoin has been accepted and used at Blugre Coffee–Matina Town Square (MTS) Branch, Blugre owner Benjamin M. Cuaresma Jr. said he and his business partners opted to accept bitcoin in all Blugre branches.

"Maganda yung development ng cryptocurrency or bitcoins ngayon. It has also been doing well in our Blugre Coffee," Cuaresma, who is also a cryptocurrency/bitcoin advocate, told Sun.Star Davao.

He noted that aside from Blugre, there are already about 50 stores in Davao that are already accepting cryptocurrency including Casa Katreena Inn and MTS.

Cuaresma has been recently organizing free seminars and information drive about the cryptocurrency or bitcoins. He said they are doing this nationwide as they want to educate people.

The Blugre owner is also planning to install the first Satoshi Nakamoto Bitcoin ATM here in Davao City. Cuaresma said this will serve as an ATM wherein the public can read, buy and sell bitcoins.

Cuaresma said he decided on this after it was reported that the Philippines will start to set up digital currency by 2022. He said there are already about 15 countries using digital money.