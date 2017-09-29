SMX Davao's Okasyon a success

THE 1st signature event of SMX Convention Center Davao, Okasyon, A Celebrations Fair, ended on a high note last weekend with almost 1,000 people in attendance during the three-day event.

Event suppliers for weddings, debuts and other occasions plus fashion designers, hair and makeup artists and photographers all put together their best visual displays from cake designs, floral arrangements, table settings and centerpieces to printed invitations, make up and photography studios.

The event’s highlight was a fashion show on the bridal forecast for 2018 featuring designs by Bamba Limon, Benjie Panizales, Dodjie Batu, Edgar Buyan, Edgar Ayag, Emi Englis, Windell Mira and Aztec Barba from the Davao Fashion Design Council, some ready to wear ensemble from SM Men, SM Woman and Fashion Forum of The SM Store.

Captain Ronald Go, President of the Davao Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc.; Art Boncato, Assistant Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry; Councilor Cherry Bonguyan; Agnes Pacis, Vice President-Sales and Marketing of SMX Convention Center; Maricel Davis, Board Member of NutriHealth; Dr. Ameleen Bangayan, Head of Lactation Management Committee of Davao Doctors Hospital; Dr. Karen Lee Alabado-Laurel, Board Member of Philippine Dermatological Society-Southern Mindanao Chapter; and Ronalyn Lagumbay-Torreon were among the models who walked the runway wearing SM Store and Fashion Forum creations.

A classy floral collection by Jade Polizon of Cameo Event Styling added more whimsy to the fancy looking set up.

SMX Davao was able to do a turnaround of the venue to show the attendees that it can also accommodate any type of social event and not just corporate events and conferences.

Okasyon, A Celebrations Fair was made possible by APM Group, Cameo Event Styling, Eight Productions, Invex Philippines, Park Inn by Radisson Davao, SM Lanang Premiere, SM Store, Team Maquillage and Artistry Brand, Davao Fashion Design Council and Golden Touch.

Other featured event suppliers included Alter-Moderne Events, Amiya Resort, Confex and Co. Bakehouse, El Bonita Events, Party Deco Creative Events, Pearl Farm Beach Resort and The Organic Studio among others.

The event also featured informative talks by Cherry Al-ag on "Entrepreneurial Tips for Budding Events Suppliers"; Emi Englis on “Dress up!: Making Your Presence Your Ultimate Present”; and Team Maquillage and Artistry for “Basic Skin Care and Make-up Application.”

The next Okasyon will be in September 2018.

For booking inquiries and reservations, please email eventsales@smxcc.com.ph or call (082) 285-1045. (PR)