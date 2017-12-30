Dabawenya beauty on the international stage

JUST a glance at Thamara Alexandria Pacursa, and you could definitely say that she’s born to be a beauty queen.

Her attributes best represent a Dabawenya and a Filipina in the local and international stage, given her stunning beauty that stands out, intelligence, and undeniable dedication to her craft rolled into one.

Pacursa, 18, a senior high school student at Operation Brotherhood Montessori Center in Manila and and Davao City-born recently brought pride to the country after she bagged the crown as Super Fotomodel Universe 2017 in Sofia, Bulgaria last November 11, besting other equally gorgeous ladies from the different countries.

She shared with SunStar Davao that it was not all glory for her as this is but the start of pursuing her dream and to discover more about herself.

She had her fair share of challenges that made her want to give up many times over but this Dabawenya beauty was able to pick herself up and defied all odds.

“It was really quite a difficult one knowing the fact that I am the shortest among all the girls. I didn't have that much confidence within me. I kept on doubting myself. I did not know how to walk in heels and I only had a few months left,” she said.

Pacursa said she had a hard time balancing all her priorities as she juggles her academic work, extra-curricular activities like volleyball practice, student council meetings, research, business case analysis, going to the gym, and ramp practice every after school.

But with perseverance, patience, and all the support from her families and friends, she was able to conquer the challenges thrown at her.

“It was all so overwhelming. I was actually nervous and at some point I broke down and cry because I was having a hard time balancing everything. Representing the Philippines is a really big thing. I tripped a lot during the tour in the city of Sofia because I was not able to adjust to the weather,” Pacursa said.

Do not be deceived with her professional model poses as she revealed that she has no experience yet in modeling.

“It's my first modeling exposure and I had no experience at all and I also I was not used to posing in front of the camera with nothing but my bikini and the swimwear that was given to me by the sponsor. Mahirap because I had to get out of my comfort zone,” Pacursa added.

However, she did not let that be a big deal. Instead of being eaten by her insecurities, she gave her best shot along the way and transformed it as a weapon in the battle and nailed it shot after shot.

It was not only in the start that she stumbled, she said that during the finals night of the ramp, the heels that she wore from the beginning gave up just as she was about to walk the runway.

Pageants, contrary to what people see on screens as all glamour and pulling perfect poses, she said, is very tough. They have to think about many things like what to wear that should be fittingly perfect; enduring the inches of heels all day for runway; and endless projection in front of the camera to prove that you’re worth the title.

“Nanguros jud ko [I did sign of the cross and prayed] right before I went out. But apparently I survived,” she said.

Now, Pacursa said that she’s preparing for another pageant, representing Davao City in the Miss Republic of the Philippines by January next year.

In preparation, she is following a strict diet and spend hours of walking in seven-inch heels.