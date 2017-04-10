Hot and fresh churros, anyone?

HAVE you been craving for hot and fresh churros? Have you been looking for a place where you can have some?

For the authentic Spanish churros lovers out there, gorgeous couple Nico Bolzico and Solenn Heusaff appeared to have heard this clamor On March 18, the famous tandem of SosBolz finally opened the first-ever La Lola Churreria Mindanao branch in SM Lanang Premier.

While talking with the Davao media, the couple shared their excitement over this development. When asked which particular flavor of their churros would they associate each other, they had this to say.

“She’s green-minded, so, she’s Matcha,” Bolzico blurted.

“He is Nuttela Xuxo because he’s hard on the outside but soft in the inside,” Heusaff said about her husband.

When it comes to their “secret” of why their churros are different from their competitors, Bolzico noted that “Basically, there’s no secret. It’s really about the taste.”

Meanwhile, La Lola Churreria marketing manager Dani Allaga explained that the brand name itself speaks about love and care.

“Churros is love. Churros is happiness. Churros is sharing. And La Lola is a very Spanish name,” he said, adding that when someone talks of Lola (grandma), it only means that there is this person who is truly loving and caring.

The opening of La Lola Churreria’s branch in Davao City is just the start of the company’s continued expansion, especially in Mindanao. This was confirmed by Maria Perrine, Bolzico and Heusaff’s business partner for their Mindanao expansion.

“Definitely, we’re opening one in Cagayan de Oro City, and another branch in Davao,” she said. “We’re spreading La Lola all over Mindanao.”

Something exciting is also bound to happen for their branches outside Metro Manila. In Mindanao, La Lola Churreria, a locally grown concept in Manila, would be introducing flavors familiar in the area. For example, in Mindanao, they are going to develop new taste for their churros using Davao chocolate or coffee.

“We would like to localize our churros to the area,” Allaga said.

In the meantime, anyone who visits their store at the 2nd level of SM Lanang Premier gets to try the following flavors:

1. Classicos or traditional churros that can be dipped in Dark Chocolate, Signature Chocolate or Matcha;

2. Xuxos or churros stuffed with Nutella, Speculoos, Dulce De Leche or Banana Nutella;

3. Choco Churros, which comes in Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Matcha, Butterscotch and Strawberry flavors, are chilled to perfection;

4. Churro Pops or Xuxo bites, which gives you the taste of parmesan, basil and garlic;

5. Churro Ice Cream Sandwich makes you experience Vanilla, Dark Chocolate or Matcha ice cream sandwiched between churro swirls; and,

6. Lola Loops which you can pair up with your choice of topping and coating.

*****

If you have special events and fashion tips to share or just want to discuss about any fashion and lifestyle-related stories with me, you are always free to reach me at mendoza.jennygrace@gmail.com.