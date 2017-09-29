Lunch at RBG

DURING a crazy week, we are always on a look out for an awesome lunch.

A few weeks ago, I was invited to have lunch at the RBG (Restaurant, Bar & Grill) at Park Inn by Radisson Davao.

It was a busy week for me so a lunch outside the office was a great idea.

I have been to the hotel's restaurant a couple of times already for previous news coverage. Personally, I like how vibrant it is. I also love how naturally lighted it is during the day. The setup of their tables is also conducive for meetings or family eat outs.

Another great thing I love about the restaurant is, based on my previous experiences with them, their service. It is consistently good. I like how every time I come here, I am greeted with warm smiles from the staff.

Now on to the food, our lunch kicked off with a Pool Bar Sampler Platter, which is usually served at the hotel's Pool Bar on the second level. The platter included a Shrimp Cocktail, Sweet Potato Sticks, Crispy Crablets, and a side of creamy mango salad.

While all three were good, I personally loved the Sweet Potato Sticks, which were delicious and I can see myself indulging on this while chilling at the Pool Bar alone or with friends.

Our main course kicked off with a Grilled Salmon with teriyaki sauce. The salmon was really delicious. I enjoyed every bite of it.

Then came in the Grilled Squid with native spices stuffing and native barbecue sauce. The squid was juicy and flavorful. For someone who does not usually eat grilled squid, this one served by RBG was wonderful.

Ending our main course was the Rib-Eye Steak, which is a certified Angus Beef, aged for 28 days. This dish was the star of the meal for it was simply delicious and bursting with flavors.

We capped off our lunch with a beautifully plated Calamansi Ala Mode, which is thick and moist chocolate brownies topped with calamansi liqueur ice cream. This dessert was really good. I just love how moist the chocolate brownies were. The calamansi ice cream was also great and I really enjoyed it and wouldn't mind a second scoop of it. I also think the brownie and the calamansi paired wonderfully together.

Overall, it was a pleasant meal at the RBG. If you are looking for a place to treat your family or have meeting with your colleagues, then I suggest you drop by here.

RBG is open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily. For reservations and inquiries, please call +63 82 272 7608.

Visit my blog Kape Diaries (kapediaries.wordpress.com) for more articles from me. Follow me on Instagram (@kapediaries) and on Facebook (Kape Diaries).